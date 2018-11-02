Government, protesters reach agreement to end sit-ins over Asia Bibi acquittal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government and protesters' leaders have reached an agreement to end to end three days sit-ins across the country.
The government's negotiating teams and the Ulema will hold a joint press conference shortly in Lahore, the sources added.
As per the five-point agreement:
"We have reached on an agreement with the government," Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman for the TLP, told Reuters.
"An announcement will be made shortly by our leadership," he said.
ISLAMABAD: The government and protesters' leaders have reached an agreement to end to end three days sit-ins across the country.
The government's negotiating teams and the Ulema will hold a joint press conference shortly in Lahore, the sources added.
As per the five-point agreement:
"We have reached on an agreement with the government," Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman for the TLP, told Reuters.
"An announcement will be made shortly by our leadership," he said.
Comments