Fri November 02, 2018
'Anyone can kill me': Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

Aasia may fly abroad today

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Protesters warned before operation

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

The PTI's encounter with reality

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Government, protesters reach agreement to end sit-ins over Asia Bibi acquittal

ISLAMABAD: The government and protesters' leaders have reached an agreement to end to end three days sit-ins across the country.

The government's negotiating teams and the Ulema will hold a joint press conference shortly in Lahore, the sources added.

As per the five-point agreement:

  1. a prompt action will be taken to place Asia Bibi's name on Exit Control List,
  2. a review petition, which is the right the complainant, will be filed against her acquittal and the government will not oppose it,
  3. the protesters who were arrested on October 30 and later on will be released soon.
  4. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan will  apologize  to those whose sentiments have been unnecessarily hurt during the protests.
  5. Legal action will be taken for the protesters, if killed following acquittal of Asia Bibi.  

"We have reached on an agreement with the government," Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman for the TLP, told Reuters.

"An announcement will be made shortly by our leadership," he said.

