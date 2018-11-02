Fri November 02, 2018
World

AFP
November 2, 2018

7 dead in attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt: church

At least seven Coptic Christians were killed Friday when gunmen opened fire on their bus in central Egypt, the province´s bishop told AFP.

A security official confirmed the attack in Minya province, adding that there were "dead and wounded".

Copts, a Christian minority that make up 10 percent of Egypt´s 96 million people, have in recent years been repeatedly targeted by the Islamic State militant group.

IS killed more than 40 people in twin church bombings in April 2017 and a month later shot dead almost 30 Christians in Minya province as they headed to a monastery on a bus.

In December 2017 an IS militants killed nine people in an attack on a church in a south Cairo suburb.

In February 2018, the Egyptian army launched a major offensive against IS in the Sinai Peninsula, where the group has maintained a strong presence since the fall of  president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Dubbed "Sinai 2018", the military campaign has killed more than 450 militants, according to the army. 

