Priyanka Chopra responds to backlash for wearing Marchesa dress at bridal shower

After facing immense backlash over choosing to wear a Marchesa dress for her bridal shower, global icon Priyanka Chopra has responded to the criticism defending the designer.



The Bollywood queen had opted to wear, for her bridal shower, a strapless dress by Marchesa, a fashion brand co-funded by separated wife of Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman.

After the fashion label posted an image of the 36-year-old star on her pre-wedding celebration, social media users began to fume, condemning the actor for supporting a label in close association with Weinstein who has been charged of sexual assault by multiple women.

During an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the Quantico starlet justified her decision while defending the designer as well.



“I don’t think it is right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did. That’s the wrong attitude. [And] that was a beautiful gown and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. It made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice,” she stated.

The actor had donned the dress at her bridal shower ahead of her wedding with Hollywood hunk Nick Jonas, pairing it with nude stilettos and a diamond necklace.