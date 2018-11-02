'Here is how countries flourish': Shoaib Akhtar has a message for Pakistanis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
At a time when major cities of Pakistan are paralyzed by protests and routine life has come to a halt, Pakistan former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has shared a couple of videos on his Twitter account to drive some sense into his fellow Pakistanis.
Shoaib who made the video from his phone is seen walking down a street in Canada where early morning activities of the citizens have surprised him.
"It is 7:00 in the morning, and people have already left for their work. The hotel I am staying in is hosting a seminar on "Violence against women and Children at 7: 00 AM.
These are the nations which make their countries prosperous . I hope we get the message."
In an other video clip he said "I have just come out of the hotel after having my breakfast. It is 7:00 in the morning. . . but see the hustle and bustle. Amazing.Crazy!
