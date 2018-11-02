'Here is how countries flourish': Shoaib Akhtar has a message for Pakistanis

At a time when major cities of Pakistan are paralyzed by protests and routine life has come to a halt, Pakistan former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has shared a couple of videos on his Twitter account to drive some sense into his fellow Pakistanis.

Shoaib who made the video from his phone is seen walking down a street in Canada where early morning activities of the citizens have surprised him.

"It is 7:00 in the morning, and people have already left for their work. The hotel I am staying in is hosting a seminar on "Violence against women and Children at 7: 00 AM.

These are the nations which make their countries prosperous . I hope we get the message."

In an other video clip he said "I have just come out of the hotel after having my breakfast. It is 7:00 in the morning. . . but see the hustle and bustle. Amazing.Crazy!



