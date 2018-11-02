Gunmen kill a leader of India´s ruling party in occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Unidentified gunmen killed a leader of India´s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in occupied Kashmir late on Thursday.

Anil Parihar, 53, state secretary of the BJP, and his brother, Ajit, were shot dead in the predominantly Muslim town of Kishtwar, while they headed home after shutting their shop, police said.

Anil Parihar was an influential leader in the region.



Indian home minister Rajnath Singh said he was shocked and pained by the killing of the brothers.

"Police will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice," Singh said on Twitter.



