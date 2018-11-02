Fri November 02, 2018
'Anyone can kill me': Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

Aasia may fly abroad today

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

The PTI's encounter with reality

Protesters warned before operation

World

REUTERS
November 2, 2018

Gunmen kill a leader of India´s ruling party in occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI:  Unidentified gunmen killed a leader of India´s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in occupied  Kashmir late on Thursday.

Anil Parihar, 53, state secretary of the BJP, and his brother, Ajit, were shot dead in the predominantly Muslim town of Kishtwar, while they headed home after shutting their shop, police said.

Anil Parihar was an influential leader in the region. 

Indian home minister Rajnath Singh said he was shocked and pained by the killing of the brothers.

"Police will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice," Singh said on Twitter.


