Maryam Nawaz criticised for liking protest leader's tweet

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari on Friday criticised Maryam Nawaz for liking on Twitter a video message from Khadim Hussain Rizvi targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Everyone is entitled to their school of thought but liking hate speech is reaching another level of shallow politics," he wrote on his Twitter account with a screenshot of the Maryam Nawaz's profile.

Maryam Nawaz's act which came at a time when the religious group run by Rizvi has paralyzed major cities of the country after Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges.

Following the criticism on social media, she unlike the Tweet from Khadim Rizvi.

