India needs to review its confrontation policy: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has stated that India has rather took on an “aggressive” attitude towards situations regarding the upcoming general elections which now require New Delhi to review its confrontation policy.

FM Qureshi was responding to questions at the National Assembly session on Friday. Adding that he has submitted his reply, he said, “Kulbhushan Yadav's case is being heard in the International Criminal Court with the next hearing scheduled for February 18, 2019.”

The foreign minister further informed the Lower House, “There are 10,811 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad. In Saudi Arabia, 3,000 Pakistanis are languishing in jails while there has been an increase in the number of Pakistanis in Turkish prison cells.”

“As of this year, there are 30,000 Pakistanis in Turkish prisons,” he added.

About Pakistan’s relations with India, FM Qureshi said, “The Indian government has taken an aggressive stand in light of the upcoming elections in the country. Circumstances dictate that we wait for India to review its confrontation policy.”

The foreign minister also said that PM Imran Khan has extended an offer to mediate the rising crisis in Yemen.