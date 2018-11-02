Fri November 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan who has ruled over the hearts of people all over the world is celebrating today his 53rd birthday.

The timeless and widely-adored star stands as the face of Bollywood has dazzled the world through his charm and undying talents.

On his 53rd birthday, we look back at some of the rare moments of the megastar that remained away from the public eye.  

Shah Rukh Khan,a few months old with father and sister.


Shah Rukh Khan with family.


With sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan.



With Juhi Chawla at Filmfare Awards 


With megastar Amitabh Bachchan.


With Sanjay Dutt and wife Gauri Khan.


SRK's wedding day with Gauri Khan.


With wife Gauri Khan


Bollywood King with now-Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan



SRK with his two children.


With Sonali Bendre, Juhi Chawla.


