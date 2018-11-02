12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan who has ruled over the hearts of people all over the world is celebrating today his 53rd birthday.

The timeless and widely-adored star stands as the face of Bollywood has dazzled the world through his charm and undying talents.

On his 53rd birthday, we look back at some of the rare moments of the megastar that remained away from the public eye.




















































