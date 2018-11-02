Fri November 02, 2018
Business

REUTERS
November 2, 2018

Pakistan inflation jumps to 7 percent in October

ISLAMABAD:  Pakistan´s annual inflation rate jumped to 7 percent in October from 5.12 percent a month earlier, the Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The above-expectations jump in inflation comes after Pakistan´s central bank devalued the currency five times since December, weakening it by 26 percent against the dollar during that period.

