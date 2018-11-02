Pakistan inflation jumps to 7 percent in October

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan´s annual inflation rate jumped to 7 percent in October from 5.12 percent a month earlier, the Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
The above-expectations jump in inflation comes after Pakistan´s central bank devalued the currency five times since December, weakening it by 26 percent against the dollar during that period.
