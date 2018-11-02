Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

DELHI: Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been served a legal notice for dressing up as a lawyer for a TV commercial. Along with Amitabh, the spice company that the actor has represented in the advertisement, YouTube and a media house have also been served notices by the Bar Council of Delhi.

According to the notice, adequate precautions were not taken while filming the ad as it was aired without authority.

The notice read, “You are required to immediately stop all such advertisements and also give an undertaking to the Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Council of India and other states Bar Councils that the lawyers' attire shall not be used in any advertisement in future.”

The Bar Council also asked for an undertaking to be provided within 10 days, failing which there will be action.

The contentious ad showcases Amitabh Bachchan dressed up as a lawyer in a dressing room with two junior artists entering the scene and offering him pav bhaji.

The actor is then seen praising the food, prepared with spices of the brand he is endorsing in the advert.