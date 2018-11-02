CJ asks Azam Swati to resign

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday ordered Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Khan Swati to resign from his position during the hearing of a suo motu case regarding transfer of Islamabad Police IG Jan Muhammad.

The orders came as a three-judge bench resumed hearing of the case.

During the hearing, the IG excused from working and requested the court to let him implement the orders of his transfer as he won't be able to work in such circumstances.

The CJ then said the court won't forbid him if he is willing to implement the orders regarding his transfer.

The chief justice took exception to Azam Swati and remarked that Swati should resign from his post if regrets what he has done.

The CJ said the court would set up a Join Investigation Team (JIT) comprising IB and FIA to investigate the mater, directing the Attorney General to suggest names for the proposed JIT.

The CJ also listed to the boy whose family was involved in a dispute with the minister and said it was a case of misconduct.