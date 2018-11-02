Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJ asks Azam Swati to resign

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday ordered Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Khan Swati to resign from his position during the hearing of a suo motu case regarding transfer of Islamabad Police IG Jan Muhammad.

The orders came as a three-judge bench resumed hearing of the case.

During the hearing, the IG excused from working and requested the court to let him implement the orders of his transfer as he won't be able to work in such circumstances. 

The CJ then said the court won't forbid him if he is willing to implement the orders regarding his transfer.

The chief justice took exception to Azam Swati  and remarked that Swati should resign from his post if regrets what he has done.

The CJ said the court would set up a Join Investigation Team (JIT) comprising IB and FIA to investigate the mater, directing the Attorney General to suggest names for the proposed JIT.

The CJ also listed to the boy whose family was involved in a dispute with the minister and said it was a case of misconduct. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Asia Bibi acquittal: Protests continue as mobile phone services suspended

Asia Bibi acquittal: Protests continue as mobile phone services suspended
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Protest over Asia's acquittal: Minister says restraint should not be misconstrued as weakness

Protest over Asia's acquittal: Minister says restraint should not be misconstrued as weakness
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Load More load more

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song
Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans