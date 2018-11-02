Fri November 02, 2018
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Aasia may fly abroad today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that the judgment of the Supreme Court in Asia Bibi case is a legal matter and dragging Pakistan Army into it is regrettable, Radio Pakistan reported.

Minister says restraint should not be misconstrued as weakness

Talking to the PTV this morning, he said that the government is currently engaged with the protesters and we want amicable and peaceful resolution of the matter.

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

The Director General ISPR however made it clear that Pakistan Army will play its constitutional role if requested by the government.

The army spokesperson said every Muslim loves the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and there’s no compromise on this.

“Asia Bibi case is in courts for the last 10 years and the religious parties have staged sit-ins against the Supreme Court verdict, it is a legal matter and it will be better if the law is allowed to run its course on the matter,” the military official added.

“Islam teaches us peace, forgiveness and love,” the DG ISPR said.

Further, Major General Ghafoor said: “The Army is working on eliminating the menace of terrorism from Pakistan and that peace will be maintained across the country.”

The DG ISPR continued, "We should not drift away from what Islam teaches us nor the law." He added, "We want the situation to be resolved in a peaceful manner."

He further said, "In accordance with the law and Constitution, people should refrain from statements against the army."

"We are close to winning the war against terrorism and our attention should not be diverted," Major General Ghafoor continued.

