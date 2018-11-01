Government, protesters held 5 rounds of talks, sit-ins may end tonight: Punjab Info Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has said that protests being held across the country against the acquittal of Asia Bibi country may end tonight.



Talking to Geo News, Chohan said, “During the last 36 hours the Federal and Punjab governments have been in contact with the leadership of the protesters to reach an amicable solution.”

He said, "Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Qadri has held 5 rounds of dialogues with the leadership of the protesters and in light of that it is my information that matters have almost been settled and the sit-ins would end tonight.”

The minister clarified that the government have not used any kind of force to resolve the issue rather they will hold talks with the protestors to reach a peaceful solution.

Earlier, the government had decided to hold talks with the protesters. A five-member committee comprising ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shyeryar Afridi, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Mehboob Sultan was constituted, Geo TV had reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will himself monitor the progress, the TV channel said. After reviewing the overall situation in the country, the report said, the premier decided to settle the issue amicably.

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal on Thursday.

The demonstrators were protesting against the court’s decision to free Asia Bibi, a mother of four, who had been living on death row since 2010, as the first woman sentenced to death by hanging under Pakistan’s tough blasphemy laws.

A three-judge panel set up to hear the appeal, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, ruled the evidence was insufficient.

In a televised national broadcast late on Wednesday, the prime minister warned the protesters the government would act against any prolonged blockade.

“We will not allow any damages. We will not allow traffic to be blocked,” Khan said. “I appeal to you, do not push the state to the extent that it is forced to take action.”