Bilawal backs PM Imran Khan's address to nation over Asia Bibi protests

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal BhuttoZardari Wednesday urged all the political parties to demonstrate responsibility in the current situation as the country cannot afford any more tragedies.



Speaking in the National Assembly, Bilawal said it is the time to develop consensus and address the challenges being faced by the country including the most imminent law and order situation.

He said, "PPP stands for democracy, rule of law and justice."

Bilawal expressed the hope that the incumbent government will seriously fulfill its responsibilities.

The PPP Chairman asked the government to brief the house about the steps taken for the protection of Asia Bibi and the honorable judges.

Bilawal said, “My grandfather, my uncles, my mother, my governor Punjab, my federal minister for minorities were assassinated". "I appeal to all political parties to show some responsibility as we cannot afford any more tragedies," he maintained.

He said, “I do not agree with some of our opposition party members' criticism about the prime minister's speech.

"I expected him to deliver a speech today along the lines of what he said yesterday, and for me to be able say: Qadam barhayen, Imran Khan, hum tumharay saath hain (Step ahead, Imran Khan, we are with you).

"We are with democracy, we are with justice, and we are with rule of law."

“The PTI-led government, particularly the prime minister and the interior minister, needs to take their responsibilities as well as this August House seriously," he concluded.