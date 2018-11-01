USA ICCMC project to provide hundreds of jobs for skilled Pakistanis, promote bilateral trade

KARACHI: A Pakistan-origin-American has taken an unprecedented initiative to establish private International Cricket Centered Multi-Sports Complex in Houston that will provide hundreds of jobs to skilled Pakistanis and promote bilateral trade, and business opportunities between USA and Pakistan.

Managing Partner and President ICCMC & America Pakistan Business Forum Nawaid Isa also announced to name one of its clubhouses after renowned businessman Chairman Din Group S. M. Munir (Sitar-e-Imtiaz, Sitar-e-Isar, Justice of Peace) to recognize its efforts for development of business opportunities in Pakistan.

Inauguration of Pakistan Chapter of this forum and a seminar to promote business and investment opportunities between the two countries was hosted by the Public Relations Standing Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) here at the Federation House.

Former chief executive TDAP S. M. Munir was the chief guest on this occasion. Senior office bearers of FPCCI including Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Shujat Ali Baig, Chairman FPCCI SC on PR were present.



A delegation of businessmen and investors led by Nawaid Isa, Managing Partner & President ICCMC and America Pakistan (AM-PAK) Business Development Forum has travelled from USA to join this event in Karachi.

Mr. Charles C. Foster, Chairman AM-PAK BDF Houston Chapter & Chairman of one of the largest immigration law firms in USA, Foster Global and Brian Ebbs, Regional Vice President, Hyatt Hotel Development joined the seminar through video link.

While addressing the seminar, Nawaid Isa briefed about ICCMC and America Pakistan Business Development Forum. Forum was founded in USA early this year. ICCMC was launched in 2014.

"Our vision is to strengthen the social and business relationship between two great countries of the world America and Pakistan. We are working with top social leaders and top government officials in Houston. Have done the groundwork for lifting the image of the Pakistani community in America", he shared.

About ICCMC, he said it’s the first of its kind cricket centered multi-sports complex with golf driving range, banquet hall, full services restaurants, sitting stadium having an initial capacity of 1200 at first phase which can be extended in future. It's spread on 10 acres land and 30 per cent of its development work is already done.

"It will be completed by the end of 2019 with a total projected cost of 7 million US dollars", he added.

"This project will provide hundreds of employment opportunities for skilled labour from Pakistan. We are also considering including Pakistani players for league matches there in USA. Our colleagues travelled from USA are also interested to do investment here in Pakistan in the hotel, real estate and health sectors which will ensure more new jobs", he concluded.

Speaking next, former chief executive TDAP and chief guest S. M. Munir appreciated this initiative and offered all-out support from him and FPCCI to promote business for mutual interest.

"Pakistan was fighting others war and have sacrificed more than 90,000 soldiers and civilians. We hope relations with between USA and Pakistan will come to its normal position as were in past and rather will improve. We are ready to cooperate", he stressed.

Earlier, Shujat Ali Baig, Chairman FPCCI SC on PR delivered his welcome address and briefed about forum vision for Pakistan with regard to bilateral business promotion.

Senior office bearers of FPCCI including Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Shujat Ali Baig, Chairman FPCCI SC on PR were also present at the occasion.



During the event, officials of AM-PAK BDF Pakistan Chapter including Secretary Syed Nasser Wajahat, Syed Turab Shah, Ali Pesani, Akhtar Shaheen Rind, Muhammad Kashif and others were presented shields for their services.

Other speakers apart from USA delegates included Sher Ali Baig, Director Cyber Security Marketing, GE & Vice President of AM-PAK BDF USA will be special speaker. AK Memon moderated the seminar.

Seminar was attended by businessmen, businesswomen, officials from law firms, real estate industry players, President Defence & Clifton Association of Real Estate Agents Raja Mazher, Ziker Mahenti, Former Joint Secretary Asif Karim, Chairman Tesar Real Estate Agents Association Sheikh Faisal, CEO Citi Associates Muhammad Shafi Jakvani, and CEO K-Hospital Dr. Muhammad Naeem.

Other members of delegation present in event included Mike Robinette, Head of GEO CRE, a commercial real estate development firm and also a ex-Director of Development, City of Middletown, Ohio, ex-Director of Economic Development and Finance, City of Franklin, Ohio, Tahira Jaffar, Head of Ark Investment Companies with the focus of investments in healthcare markets, Tom Drauschak, President & Owner of Earth Enterprises (also performed land development projects for hundreds of residential, commercial, municipal and industrial clients. Developed many golf courses and wrote books on the subject.

