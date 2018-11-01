Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

A behind the scenes video for Manzoor e Khuda song from Thugs of Hindostan shows Katrina’s struggle with the knee scrapping dance step.



The making of the song video for the latest song was released recently in which Katrina reveals the challenges she had to face to perform the song.

The actor says in the video, “There was a part of choreography that involved these knee spins on the floor but when we were rehearsing it, of course we rehearse with knee pads what you don’t realise is that there is a certain slide which the knee pads give you, which gives you a little bit of an extra speed. So on the day of the shoot, you of course can’t have knee pads with the outfit which I am wearing so of course, I suffered a bit of an injury there that took me a while to get through and that was something which was challenging,”

Katrina Kaif is popular for her dance moves in the industry however it is not always easy for the actors to perform those moves and sometimes had to face minor or major injuries.

The behind-the-scenes video also shows the idea behind the song and its importance in the film.

The Aamir Khan starrer will be released on November 8.