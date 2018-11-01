Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

A behind the scenes video for Manzoor e Khuda song from Thugs of Hindostan shows Katrina’s struggle with the knee scrapping dance step.

The making of the song video for the latest song was released recently in which Katrina reveals the challenges she had to face to perform the song.

The actor says in the video, “There was a part of choreography that involved these knee spins on the floor but when we were rehearsing it, of course we rehearse with knee pads what you don’t realise is that there is a certain slide which the knee pads give you, which gives you a little bit of an extra speed. So on the day of the shoot, you of course can’t have knee pads with the outfit which I am wearing so of course, I suffered a bit of an injury there that took me a while to get through and that was something which was challenging,”

Katrina Kaif is popular for her dance moves in the industry however it is not always easy for the actors to perform those moves and sometimes had to face minor or major injuries.

The behind-the-scenes video also shows the idea behind the song and its importance in the film. 

The Aamir Khan starrer will be released on November 8.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Anushka Sharma opens up about future prospects, Varun Dhawan and more

Anushka Sharma opens up about future prospects, Varun Dhawan and more

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan debuts on Google Maps to promote film

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan debuts on Google Maps to promote film

Weinstein accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old: lawsuit

Weinstein accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old: lawsuit
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans
Load More load more

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song
Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans