Thu November 01, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 1, 2018

West Indies out for record low of 104 against India

Thiruvananthapuram: West Indies were bowled out for their lowest ever one-day score against India on Thursday with spinner Ravindra Jadeja taking four wickets as the tourists made just 104 in the fifth one-day international.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat in the southern city of Thiruvananthapuram but they survived just 31.5 of their 50 overs under the overcast skies.

Skipper Jason Holder, who top-scored with 25, and Marlon Samuels (24), put up some resistance but the rest folded as West Indies fell below their previous worst of 121 against India in Port of Spain in 1997.

Virat Kohli´s India lead the series 2-1. The second game was a tie.

Jasprit Bumrah combined with pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get two West Indies batsmen in the first two overs. Bumrah bowled Shai Hope for nought.

Samuels tried to steady the innings with some counter-attacking boundaries but he fell to Jadeja´s left-arm spin.

Young paceman Khaleel Ahmed made his presence felt with two key strikes including Holder to break the back of West Indies´ batting.

Jadeja finished the West Indies´ tail and ended on 4-34.

