Bus service between China Pakistan has nothing to do with territorial dispute: Chinese FM

BEIJING: Commenting over bus service between China and Pakistan, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Thursday said China had a clear cut position on Kashmir issue and all the cooperation between China and Pakistan had nothing to do with territorial dispute.



“In principle, I want to tell you that all the cooperation between China and Pakistan nothing to do with territorial dispute,” Lu Kang said during his regular briefing.

A private Pakistani transport company has recently launched a bus service from Lahore to Chinese city of Kashgar via Islamabad.

The spokesperson said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was an economic cooperation project between the two countries.

“It is not targeted against any third party and it has nothing to do with the territorial dispute and it will not affect China’s principled position on Kashmir,” he added.

When specifically asked about India’s protest to China over the bus service as it would run through the disputed region, the spokesperson said that he was not aware of the specific information.