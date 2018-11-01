Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

Pakistan

App­
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bus service between China Pakistan has nothing to do with territorial dispute: Chinese FM

BEIJING: Commenting over bus service between China and Pakistan, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Thursday said China had a clear cut position on Kashmir issue and all the cooperation between China and Pakistan had nothing to do with territorial dispute.

“In principle, I want to tell you that all the cooperation between China and Pakistan nothing to do with territorial dispute,” Lu Kang said during his regular briefing.

A private Pakistani transport company has recently launched a bus service from Lahore to Chinese city of Kashgar via Islamabad.

The spokesperson said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was an economic cooperation project between the two countries.

“It is not targeted against any third party and it has nothing to do with the territorial dispute and it will not affect China’s principled position on Kashmir,” he added.

When specifically asked about India’s protest to China over the bus service as it would run through the disputed region, the spokesperson said that he was not aware of the specific information.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Asia Bibi case: Govt decides to hold talks with protesters

Asia Bibi case: Govt decides to hold talks with protesters
PIA waives off additional charges for passengers who missed flights today

PIA waives off additional charges for passengers who missed flights today

Suspect behind Amal Umer's robbery incident to be indicted on Nov 3

Suspect behind Amal Umer's robbery incident to be indicted on Nov 3

USCIRF welcomes SC verdict acquitting Asia Bibi’s

USCIRF welcomes SC verdict acquitting Asia Bibi’s
Load More load more

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans