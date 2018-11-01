Thu November 01, 2018
"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

Pakistan

November 1, 2018

Suspect behind Amal Umer's robbery incident to be indicted on Nov 3

KARACHI: The suspect, who mugged Amal Umer’s family and escaped the scene before she was shot, will be indicted on November 3.

The case against the rickshaw driver named Khalid, resident of Hijrat Colony, was heard by an anti-terrorism court in the metropolis on Thursday concerning robbery and the murder of the 10-year-old on the eve of Independence Day amid an alleged police encounter.

A police report had revealed that the accused had robbed the family on August 13 prior to Amal getting shot by a police official aiming to hit the robber in Karachi’s Defence area.

According to the police, Khalid was taken into custody on September 25 with Karachi police chief Dr Amir Ahmed Sheikh adding the arrest was made in the middle of an encounter executed by Artillery Maidan Police Station’s officials.

"Weapons, mobile phones and a rickshaw were seized from his possession," he had stated while mentioning that the accused had also came clean to his participation in seven other related incidents.  

