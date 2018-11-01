USCIRF welcomes SC verdict acquitting Asia Bibi’s

WASHINGTON, DC: The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has welcomed the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn the death sentence handed down in 2010 against Asia Bibi.



The SC verdict to acquit the Christian lady of blasphemy charge has been widely hailed not only nationally but globally as well.

Following a 2009 accusation of blasphemy, Bibi was convicted and handed down a death sentence—a decision upheld by the Lahore High Court. Her execution was stayed following an appeal to the apex court.

The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan federal government entity established by the U.S. Congress to monitor, analyze and report on threats to religious freedom abroad.

USCIRF Chair Tenzin Dorjee said, “The case of Asia Bibi illustrates the extent to which blasphemy laws can be exploited to target minority communities. These laws seek to protect entire religions rather than the individual, as should be the case under international human rights standards. It is deeply troubling that Bibi’s case even reached this level, where she almost became the first person in Pakistan’s history to be executed for the crime of blasphemy.”

The USCIRF also urged Pakistani authorities to ensure Asia Bibi’s safety upon her release.