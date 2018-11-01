Thu November 01, 2018
Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s cameo appearance in the trailer of upcoming romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic has unleashed a wave of elation amongst her fans.

In spite of the 36-year-old actor making a mere six-second appearance in the trailer, fans are swooning over the starlet and wishing the movie to show more of her in which she plays a yoga instructor named Isabella.

The Todd Strauss-Schulson directorial shows the protagonist, Rebel Wilson finding her way to an alternate universe after a mugging accident where her life turns into a stereotypical romantic comedy, much to her misery.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Wilson revealed details about the film saying: “It’s about a girl who hates romantic comedies, which I did in real life because I didn’t feel like they were real, and then I get flung into a world of romantic comedies and I have two love interests in the film, because why not?”

Alongside Priyanka and Wilson, the film is also starring Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, Betty Gilpin amongst many others.

The film by New Line Cinema is all set to hit theaters next year on Valentine’s Day. 

