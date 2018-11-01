Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Relations between arch-rivals Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s have seemed to thaw over the latter’s upcoming film trailer review that has taken Aamir Khan with awe.



SRK, who set ablaze the internet last night after giving the film industry and his fans insights into two posters of his upcoming film ‘Zero’, has definitely found another fanatic in none other than Bollywood great and his contemporary Aamir Khan.

The ‘My Name is Khan’ starlet posted a picture on social media on Thursday where he is seen hugging Aamir Khan captioning it as, “Hug from the Thug....!! Beat that!” indicating Aamir Khan’s upcoming venture ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

Meanwhile, SRK’s ‘Zero’ is scheduled to unveil its much-awaited trailer tomorrow, on account of the superstar’s 53rd birthday.

'Zero', slated to release on December 21, 2018 also stars Salman Khan in a cameo.