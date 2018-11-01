Thu November 01, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Share

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Asihwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bollywood’s esteemed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after causing a storm at the box-office with his film ‘Padmaavat’ is getting ready to kick start his next project ‘Heera Mandi’.

The 55-year-old director’s upcoming project, after remaining in the making for a while had ended up getting shelved. However, reports have now revealed that the filmmaker is jumping back on board the project.

The buzz has further revealed that the lauded director is looking to cast a few of Bollywood’s most prominent names, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukherjee, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

According to a Filmfare report citing sources, the film is undergoing its final stages of writing and will be centered on the lives of prostitutes and the infamous female gangster Gangubai Kothewala who is known to be running numerous brothels in Mumbai as well for shielding women who are put into the profession by coercion.

Hearsay had also suggested that the film will be featuring one of Pakistan’s acclaimed actors Imran Abbas, however the news was soon refuted by Bhansali who stated: “These are all rumours. He is definitely not in the film. This news is completely false. I would rather cast an Indian actor for the role.” 

