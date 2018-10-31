PM expresses concern over continued conflicts among Muslim countries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed his concern over deficiency of unity and continued conflicts among the Muslim countries and lamented the humanitarian crisis being faced by the people of Yemen.

He was talking to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Dr Javad Zarif who called on him, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister offered his personal mediation to help resolve the crisis in Yemen, if all parties concerned agreed to this mediation.

During the meeting, bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The visiting Iranian minister conveyed personal greetings and commitment of President Rouhani to work closely with Prime Minister Imran Khan for further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Reciprocating President Rouhani’s message, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his desire to further strengthen the political and economic relations with Iran.

The prime minister said improving relations with all the neighbouring countries was one of his government’s key foreign policy priorities.

He conveyed his best wishes for the leadership and the people of Iran.

Iranian foreign minister was on an official visit to Islamabad.