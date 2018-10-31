China, Pakistan attach great importance to PM Imran Khan's visit: Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING: Both China and Pakistan attach great importance to Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit and Beijing believes the leaders of the two countries will have an in-depth discussion on issues of mutual interest, Chinese foreign ministry said.



To question Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said this is Pakistan's Prime Minister first official visit to China after he took office. "Both China and Pakistan attach great importance to this visit and we believe the leaders of the two countries will have an in-depth discussion on issues of mutual interest."

"With the concerted efforts of the two sides, this visit will surely inject a strong boost to China-Pakistan relations," the spokesman said and added China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, and our bilateral relations will not be affected by any changes in the international and domestic landscapes.

"Regarding the issue of the CPEC, I have taken similar questions here for many times. The Pakistani government and all sectors of its society have made it clear that the CPEC is a cooperation project for mutual benefit and plays an important role in improving people's livelihood and driving Pakistan's economic development."

The assertion that the CPEC is causing financial and debt problems for Pakistan has been stirred up by some people every now and then. But the Pakistani side already made it clear that debts incurred by the CPEC only account for a very small portion of Pakistan's total debts and it is not a reason why Pakistan is experiencing financial difficulties, he said.

"If the two sides talk about the CPEC during PM Imran Khan's visit, it will be about how the two sides will work together to firmly advance the CPEC."