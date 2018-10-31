Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Famed Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram to give his opinion on Coke Studio’s rendition of Ko Ko Korina and defended the efforts of both the singers.

It’s been a while when somebody has addressed the matter. Still, Pakistanis are not done with criticizing the singers of the song, Ahad Raza Mir and Momina Mustehsan.

They had faced harsh criticism along with Coke Studio for ruining a classic song. Many celebrities have defended the singers and appreciated the song, however many has strongly disliked the song.

Ahad and Momina defended themselves in their own styles, however the public was just way too hard on them.

Nadia Hussain, Yasir Hussain and many others have actually liked the song and supported the singers.

Adnan Siddiqui on the other hand has heard enough and wrote kind words for the singers’ creativity.

He wrote, “A few days ago Ahad Raza Mir and Momina Mustehsan re-created Ko Ko Korina, which was probably considered the first true pop song in Pakistan,”

“The original version that was sung by Ahmed Rushdi and featured superstar Waheed Murad is a classic and it will always remain one. I feel, subconsciously we’re drawing a comparison between the original and the new cover. But at the end of the day, it’s a new cover. It’s bound to be different from the original version,” reasoned Siddiqui.

Disagreeing with the way people reacted to the song he added, “Both the artists received a lot of backlash from all quarters. I just feel that when artists attempt something new, as an audience you may or may not like it. We all are free to criticise or appreciate. But getting personal, giving mean or below the belt comments is not a sensible way to criticise something you don’t like.”

He continued to reason that, “Some people liked and appreciated the cover, some didn’t. It’s not always mandatory that you like something an artist does. Usually, there’s a mixed response. Similarly in this case, the work of both the artists that have sung the cover version, will be liked irrespective of the negative comments they’ve received.”



