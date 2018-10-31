Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

World

AFP
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jamal Khashoggi strangled and 'cut into pieces' in consulate: Turkish prosecutor

Istanbul: Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "strangled" as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and his body was then "cut into pieces" under a "premeditated plan", Turkey´s chief prosecutor said Wednesday.

The office of Irfan Fidan added that talks with Saudi Arabia´s chief prosecutor, who had visited Istanbul, had produced "no concrete results" on the killing of Khashoggi on October 2.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Sri Lanka Attorney General refuses to endorse sacking of PM

Sri Lanka Attorney General refuses to endorse sacking of PM
Britain´s Prince Harry marks last day of Pacific tour with song in Maori language

Britain´s Prince Harry marks last day of Pacific tour with song in Maori language
Thai cave to be turned into tourist attraction after soccer boys miraculous rescue

Thai cave to be turned into tourist attraction after soccer boys miraculous rescue

US voters poised to elect 2 Muslim women to Congress

US voters poised to elect 2 Muslim women to Congress
Load More load more

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia