Jamal Khashoggi strangled and 'cut into pieces' in consulate: Turkish prosecutor

Istanbul: Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "strangled" as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and his body was then "cut into pieces" under a "premeditated plan", Turkey´s chief prosecutor said Wednesday.



The office of Irfan Fidan added that talks with Saudi Arabia´s chief prosecutor, who had visited Istanbul, had produced "no concrete results" on the killing of Khashoggi on October 2.

