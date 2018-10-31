Jamal Khashoggi strangled and 'cut into pieces' in consulate: Turkish prosecutor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Istanbul: Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "strangled" as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and his body was then "cut into pieces" under a "premeditated plan", Turkey´s chief prosecutor said Wednesday.
The office of Irfan Fidan added that talks with Saudi Arabia´s chief prosecutor, who had visited Istanbul, had produced "no concrete results" on the killing of Khashoggi on October 2.
