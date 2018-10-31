What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh and his ladylove Deepika Padukone are all set to take their relationship to the next level when they tie the knot in a private ceremony scheduled to take place at Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15.



The ceremony will see a limited number of guests, including just friends and family and taking pictures will also be strictly prohibited.

Now, new details of the high-profile celeb wedding have surfaced as a source close to the couple has shared insights about the much-awaited nuptials.

According to the source, both the bride and the groom want nothing but the best for their big day and have chosen the intricate Versace cutlery.

The source also revealed that the duo has struck a deal with the chefs at their wedding which states that the dishes served at the ceremony won't be prepared anywhere else.