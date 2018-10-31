Rs 8 billion transactions made through rickshaw driver's bank account

KARACHI: In a series of fake bank accounts, transactions of whopping Rs8 billions have been made through an account of Karachi's rickshaw driver, it has learnt.



Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has served notice to Karachi's rickshaw driver namely Zor Talab Khan for making transactions worth billions of rupees in the name of Salar Enterprises and Salar Mining.

The fake accounts were opened in various private banks of Karachi and Buner.

According to FBR, the account of rickshaw driver was being used by Ammar Khan, adding that Rs4.60 billions transactions was made through one private bank and Rs3.60 billion from another.

FBR has summoned the driver for respond in money laundering and tax evasion charges.

Ammar Khan will also be served notice soon, the officials said.