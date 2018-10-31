Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

MOSCOW: Pakistani singer and actor Fakhr-e-Alam, who was detained shortly in Russia after his visa expired, is receiving warm become in his 'Mission Parwaaz' in different countries.



Fakhr took to Twitter to share, "Here in Patropolvask #Russia I asked for a fish burger and the guy saw my Pakistani flag and served it in a green bun. Such is the kind of warmth people have #MissionParwaaz #PakistanZindabad.



Alam embarked on "Mission Parwaaz" under which he intends to visit 32 different spots around the world during 28 days.

The singer and actor got his flying licence in 2015.