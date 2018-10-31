Wed October 31, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Leaked picture of baby Mirza-Malik cracks up daddy Shoaib Malik

Indo-Pak’s favourite couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are rejoicing in bliss as they welcomed their bundle of joy, son Izhaan in the early hours on Tuesday.

The couple continue to receive overwhelming amount of felicitations from all across the globe, including fans that are eager to get a glimpse of the ‘little star’. 

One such eager fan posted a snap of Shoaib Malik holding fellow cricketer Babar Azam in his arms captioning it: ‘Leaked picture of #BabyMirzaMalik’

"Ha ha ha very funny. Just to let everyone know, we have not shared any picture of my son Izhaan. The ones out there is of a cute baby MashAllah, just not ours. #BabyMirzaMalik." 

Another fan account on Instagram shared a cute video of Shoaib Malik dancing with his sister-in-law, Anam Mirza, in scrubs while holding balloons. 

View this post on Instagram

Newest Dad & Newest Khala

A post shared by & (@shoaib_sania_squad) on



