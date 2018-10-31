Statement was about elements in bureaucracy not judiciary: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that he fully respects the courts and his statement was about balance of power among the institutions and not related to the judiciary.

Talking to media after appearing in the Supreme Court, the minister said that he could not even think about insulting the courts and his statement was about some elements in the bureaucracy.

Fawad said that there was no option of liking and disliking about the Supreme Court verdict which would definitely be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said he had personal relation of regard with the Chief Justice of Pakistan and there would be no compromise on the respect of the superior judiciary.

He said that the government was bound to follow the law and the Constitution and was striving to run its affairs in line with the Constitutional parameters.

He further said that Prime Minister was the chief executive of country and his policies would be implemented by the government.

He said that Azam Swati was a respectable person.

To a question, Fawad said that the government was stable and enjoying support of the masses and would fulfill its promises.

He said there was no political pressure on the police department in performance of duties.

He said that All Parties Conference of Maulana Fazalur Rehmanhas failed even before its meeting.

The minister said that Fazalur Rehman was seeing proverbial stars in the day time and Israeli planes at night.