Raza Haroon urges CM Murad to carry consensus in Karachi after Zardari's NA statement

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party-Secretary General Raza Haroon on Wednesday welcomed former President Asif Ali Zardari’s statement in National Assembly regarding Karachi’s population being 30 million, and not 25 million contrary to popular belief.

Haroon furthermore urged Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah to undertake all efforts within his official capacity to ensure that a census review is carried out without further delay.

He also emphasised that accurate census data is essential to guarantee that Karachi gets it due share in distribution of national resources including water, health, education, infrastructure and social development projects.