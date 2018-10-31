Wed October 31, 2018
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Raza Haroon urges CM Murad to carry consensus in Karachi after Zardari's NA statement

KARACHI:  Pak Sarzameen Party-Secretary General Raza Haroon on Wednesday welcomed former President Asif Ali Zardari’s statement in National Assembly  regarding Karachi’s population being 30 million, and not 25 million contrary to popular belief.

Haroon furthermore urged Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah to undertake all efforts within his official capacity to ensure that a census review is carried out without further delay.

He also emphasised that accurate census data is essential to guarantee that Karachi gets it due share in distribution of national resources including water, health, education, infrastructure and social development projects.

