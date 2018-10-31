Iran's foreign minister arrives in Islamabad to meet PM Imran, others

ISLAMABAD: Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived in Islamabad early on Wednesday to hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other high level officials.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received Zarif at the airport. It is the second visit of Iranian minister to Pakistan since Khan's government came into power.



Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Iran, it is a brotherly Muslim country and an important neighbour.