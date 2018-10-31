Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Wilfried Zaha claims he suffered racist abuse and threats to his family after he won a controversial penalty in Crystal Palace´s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.
Palace forward Zaha was clipped by Granit Xhaka in the closing minutes of Sunday´s Premier League clash, with Luka Milivojevic converting the spot-kick to end Arsenal´s 11-match winning run.
Following the match, Arsenal defender Xhaka said he thought the incident had been a "clear penalty".
But Ivory Coast international Zaha once again found himself accused of diving by fans on the internet, following several previous high-profile claims that he was guilty of simulation.
Zaha took to social media to defend himself, but subsequently revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday that the abuse had escalated.
"For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family I wish you and your families the best too x p.s my life is still very good despite your hate," Zaha wrote.
