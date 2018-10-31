Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

World

AFP
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

LONDON: Wilfried Zaha claims he suffered racist abuse and threats to his family after he won a controversial penalty in Crystal Palace´s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Palace forward Zaha was clipped by Granit Xhaka in the closing minutes of Sunday´s Premier League clash, with Luka Milivojevic converting the spot-kick to end Arsenal´s 11-match winning run.

Following the match, Arsenal defender Xhaka said he thought the incident had been a "clear penalty".

But Ivory Coast international Zaha once again found himself accused of diving by fans on the internet, following several previous high-profile claims that he was guilty of simulation.

Zaha took to social media to defend himself, but subsequently revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday that the abuse had escalated.

"For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family I wish you and your families the best too x p.s my life is still very good despite your hate," Zaha wrote.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Hollywood women push to get out vote in US

Hollywood women push to get out vote in US
Nine years old girl wins $136,000 Arab reading prize in Dubai

Nine years old girl wins $136,000 Arab reading prize in Dubai
Yemen war must stop, French defence minister says

Yemen war must stop, French defence minister says
Giant rally backs ousted Sri Lankan PM

Giant rally backs ousted Sri Lankan PM
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport