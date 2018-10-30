Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan has said that Imran Khan is undoubtedly a great Prime Minister.
Talking to media after paying respect at Data Darbar Lahore, Amir Khan said, "We make sure Pakistan succeeds in becoming a better place. Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister. I prayed today he will take Pakistan to a different level."
Amir Khan is in Pakistan with wife Faryal Makhdoom.
On Monday, he along with his wife visited Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar and Wagha Border.
