Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Pakistan’s shining star Malala Yousafzai has left the world in awe, captivated with her charm once again after a video of her playing ‘Never Have I Ever’ went viral.



The youngest Nobel Laureate was recently featured on her friend’s YouTube channel where she was seen playing the famous game and wooing her charmed fans.

The game focuses on two or more players answering specific questions about whether they have been part of specific scenarios or not.

The first question asked the 21-year-old whether she has ever gone a week without taking a bath and she answered ‘I haven’t’. However after the frame got reduced to three days, Malala replied ‘I have’.

“Never have I ever sneaked out of the house,” asked Malala’s friend and it turns out that she definitely has though the reason remained ambiguous.

The next question asked the activist whether she re-gifted a gift to which she replied: “Oh yeah, everybody does that, it’s called recycling,” though Malala’s friend thinks otherwise.

Has Malala ever told a lie for good reason? She definitely has. She goes on to clarify that in spite of her not usually lying, sometimes one must.

Malala’s friend Joshua goes on to ask the two: “Never have I ever replied to a text pretending to be someone else.” And the answer is yes once again.

The final question asked Malala whether she has ever cheated on a test to which she replies: “I never cheat.”

“Lies all of these,” says Joshua in a lighthearted tone.