Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process

EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Pakistan’s shining star Malala Yousafzai has left the world in awe, captivated with her charm once again after a video of her playing ‘Never Have I Ever’ went viral.

The youngest Nobel Laureate was recently featured on her friend’s YouTube channel where she was seen playing the famous game and wooing her charmed fans.

The game focuses on two or more players answering specific questions about whether they have been part of specific scenarios or not.

The first question asked the 21-year-old whether she has ever gone a week without taking a bath and she answered ‘I haven’t’. However after the frame got reduced to three days, Malala replied ‘I have’.

“Never have I ever sneaked out of the house,” asked Malala’s friend and it turns out that she definitely has though the reason remained ambiguous.

The next question asked the activist whether she re-gifted a gift to which she replied: “Oh yeah, everybody does that, it’s called recycling,” though Malala’s friend thinks otherwise.

Has Malala ever told a lie for good reason? She definitely has. She goes on to clarify that in spite of her not usually lying, sometimes one must.

Malala’s friend Joshua goes on to ask the two: “Never have I ever replied to a text pretending to be someone else.” And the answer is yes once again.

The final question asked Malala whether she has ever cheated on a test to which she replies: “I never cheat.”

“Lies all of these,” says Joshua in a lighthearted tone. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Michael Keaton, Seth Rogers roped in for John McAfee biopic

Michael Keaton, Seth Rogers roped in for John McAfee biopic
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Sara Ali Khan wins overs fans in new teaser of debut film 'Kedarnath'

Sara Ali Khan wins overs fans in new teaser of debut film 'Kedarnath'

Know what's in your nikahnama from the latest Aagahi episode by SOC

Know what's in your nikahnama from the latest Aagahi episode by SOC
Load More load more

Spotlight

Twitterati rejoice over the arrival of first baby in Mirza-Malik clan

Twitterati rejoice over the arrival of first baby in Mirza-Malik clan

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport