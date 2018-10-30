Tue October 30, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

PCB refutes speculation over Justice Qayyum report’s perceived rejection

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) strongly rejects the speculation over the Board’s perceived ‘rejection’ of the Justice Qayyum report on match-fixing.

The work of Justice Qayyum is acknowledged and appreciated by PCB and there is no truth in the perception created by media that the report has been dismissed by the PCB.

The Qayyum commission report did not bar Wasim Akram from working for the betterment of cricket and for the PCB, the former captain has since his retirement established a reputation as a cricket commentator, coach and mentor all around the world and is widely acknowledged as a legend of the game.

He has also worked on multiple occasions with the PCB and other Boards especially in Fast Bowling camps in Pakistan. 

