Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process

EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Petrol, diesel prices likely to go up from November 01

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended increase in petroleum product prices from November 01, sources said Tuesday.

The regulatory authority has recommended Rs9 per litre increase in petrol, Rs13 per litre for diesel, Rs6.5 per litre for kerosene oil and light diesel Rs6.48 per litre.

OGRA has moved the summary for hike in the petroleum product prices to ministry of petroleum.

The finance ministry will make the final decision with the consultation of Prime Minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Death penalty awarded in ‘rare of the rarest cases,’ law minister tells EU committee

Death penalty awarded in ‘rare of the rarest cases,’ law minister tells EU committee
Twitterati rejoice over the arrival of first baby in Mirza-Malik clan

Twitterati rejoice over the arrival of first baby in Mirza-Malik clan

48 remaining PM House vehicles to be put on auction on Nov 6

48 remaining PM House vehicles to be put on auction on Nov 6
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Load More load more

Spotlight

Twitterati rejoice over the arrival of first baby in Mirza-Malik clan

Twitterati rejoice over the arrival of first baby in Mirza-Malik clan

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport