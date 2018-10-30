Petrol, diesel prices likely to go up from November 01

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended increase in petroleum product prices from November 01, sources said Tuesday.

The regulatory authority has recommended Rs9 per litre increase in petrol, Rs13 per litre for diesel, Rs6.5 per litre for kerosene oil and light diesel Rs6.48 per litre.

OGRA has moved the summary for hike in the petroleum product prices to ministry of petroleum.

The finance ministry will make the final decision with the consultation of Prime Minister.