48 remaining PM House vehicles to be put on auction on Nov 6

ISLAMABAD: As per Prime Minister’s austerity drive, the fourth phase of auction of 48 remaining Government vehicle will be conducted by Model Customs Collectorate, Islamabad on November 6, 2018, Tuesday 11:00 am at Islamabad Dryport, I-9, Islamabad.

The vehicles can be inspected on 6 November from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

The details of the vehicles are as under:- Bullet Proof Vehicles: BMW(760Li)2014 (Qty 3) BMW(X5)2016 (Qty 2) Mercedes Car (Maybach S600) 2016 (Qty 2) Mercedes Car (S600L) 2016 (Qty2), Mercedes Car ( S 500, 600 (2005) (Qty 5), Mercedes Limousine 2005, Toyota Land Cruiser 2008, 2015, Lexus Jeep 2005. Non Bullet Proof Vehicles: BMW (X5)2016) (Qty 2), Mercedes car (S300) 93 (Qty 14), Lexus Jeep 2006, Mitsubishi Pajero 2004, 2006, Mitsubishi Lancer 94 (Qty 2) Nissan Jeep 90, Cherokee Jeep 95 (Qty 2), Toyota Corolla 86 (Qty 3), 91.