October 30, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

In a recent interview to Shoot This Now podcast, the actor Karen Gillian who plays the character of Nebula in Marvel Cinematic Universe reveals that she does not know anything about the highly anticipated movie Avengers 4 which will be released on May 3, 2019.

The actor says that she does not even know the title of the movie and the directors of the movie Russo Brothers have taken extreme measures to maintain the secrecy about the plot of the movie.

“We didn’t even get a script, there was no script. Just my scenes. I’d sometimes get them just in the morning, do them, hand them back over at the end of the day. The directors would fill us in on everything that we needed in terms of context, but still, I don’t know what this movie’s about,” says Gillan.

The actor has played the role of Nebula in Guardian of the Galaxy series and Avengers Infinity war. The trailer of the movie is expected to be released soon.

