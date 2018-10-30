Tue October 30, 2018
World

AFP
October 30, 2018

Trump says he plans to scrap birthright citizenship

Washington -President Donald Trump plans to abolish the right to citizenship for anyone born in the United States -- guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution -- with an executive order, he said in an interview excerpt released Tuesday.

While Trump asserts that he can change the provision with such an order, that is far from certain: there is a set process for modifying the constitution, which does not include presidential decree.

His comments come shortly before a hotly-contested midterm election in which the president has sought to place the issue of immigration front and center.

"It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don´t," Trump said in an interview with Axios. "Now they´re saying I can do it just with an executive order."

The president´s opposition to the constitutional provision centers specifically on the fact that children born in the US to immigrant parents -- whether they are in the country legally or not -- are automatically citizens.

"We´re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby and the person is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits. It´s ridiculous. It´s ridiculous and it has to end," he said.

Trump said he had spoken to legal counsel about it and that the change is in the works.

"It´s in the process, it´ll happen -- with an executive order."

