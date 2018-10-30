Tue October 30, 2018
Business

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

PM to address Shanghai Pakistan Trade and Investment Forum

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Chinese and Pakistani business community at the Pakistan Trade and Investment Forum to be held in Shanghai on November 5. The prime minister will highlight the economic potential and priorities of the new government in his address.

Over 400 Chinese companies and businessmen have been invited to attend the forum and they will be offered to take advantage of investment friendly policies of the present government, official sources told APP here on Tuesday.

A business group comprising 70 businessmen, manufacturers and trader will also come from Pakistan to attend the forum and explore opportunities to further enhance export to China.

Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Federal Secretary for Commerce, Younus Dagha and Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid will also address the forum.

This forum will provide a platform to Pakistani businessmen to explore avenues of cooperation with Chinese businessmen.

The businessmen of both the friendly countries will have separate meetings.

They will discuss ways and means to further enhance cooperation in different sectors.

The memorandum of understanding will also be signed between the Chinese and Pakistani companies and business groups.

