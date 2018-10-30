Tue October 30, 2018
October 30, 2018

Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Al Azizia Steel Mills case

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Tuesday summoned former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the next hearing to record his statement in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprised the court regarding completion of its evidence.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik conducted hearing on Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference against deposed prime minister filed by NAB.

The accused Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court along with his legal team.

During the proceeding, NAB prosecutor Wasiq Malik formally informed the accountability court that NAB’s evidence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference against Nawaz Sharif had been completed.

The NAB prosecutor also presented the copies of Supreme Court orders dated April 20,and July 28, 2017 regarding the references.

The defense counsel Khawaja Haris objected on the statement of NAB prosecutor and said that apex court’s decision dated April 20, was not relevant to this reference and it couldn’t be submitted.

After this, the court summoned the accused on next hearing to record his statement in the same case.

The court had testified a total of 22 witnesses in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

The apex court had given a final extension of the accountability court to conclude the remaining two corruption references against Sharif family till November 17. - APP

