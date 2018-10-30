Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process

EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Islamabad IGP removed for ‘disobeying’ minister

Islamabad IGP removed for ‘disobeying’ minister

World

AFP
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Khashoggi´s fiancee hits out at Trump over ´cover-up´

LONDON: The fiancee of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has hit out at US President Donald Trump´s response to his murder, saying he must not let Riyadh cover up the killing.

"I am extremely disappointed by the stance of the leadership of many countries, particularly in the US," Hatice Cengiz told a memorial event in London late Monday.

"President Trump should help reveal the truth and ensure justice be served. He should not allow my fiance´s murder to be covered up," she said in Turkish, according to a video published by British media.

She said she believed the Saudi regime knew where Khashoggi´s body was, and called for the "evil criminals and their cowardly political masters" to be held to account.

Khashoggi was a Saudi journalist who went into self-imposed exile in the United States last year after falling out with the kingdom´s powerful Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

He was killed after entering the kingdom´s consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain paperwork for his marriage to his Turkish fiancee.

Western powers have expressed outrage at his killing and demanded answers from Riyadh, although Trump warned against halting a Saudi arms deal to increase the pressure, saying it would harm US jobs.

Cengiz said Khashoggi´s death had "left a void in (her) heart and soul", adding: "If only I knew what would happen, I would have entered the consulate myself.

"If only I knew that would be the last time I would see my Jamal, his smile, hear his laughter, I would have stood in front of that murderous team myself."

The head of the Saudi investigation, Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb, last week acknowledged that the killing was "premeditated", based on Turkish evidence.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Another Israeli minister visits UAE

Another Israeli minister visits UAE
NASA spacecraft breaks record for coming closest to Sun

NASA spacecraft breaks record for coming closest to Sun
Pakistani-origin men convicted of child sex abuse in UK town

Pakistani-origin men convicted of child sex abuse in UK town
American Muslims raise thousands of dollars to help Jews after Pittsburgh shooting

American Muslims raise thousands of dollars to help Jews after Pittsburgh shooting
Load More load more

Spotlight

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Ranveer Singh reveals he wants to play father of this star-child

Ranveer Singh reveals he wants to play father of this star-child
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport