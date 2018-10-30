Ranveer Singh reveals he wants to play father of this star-child

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is an internet darling who’s deeply-loved by the paparazzi.



Not only people from outside the film industry, but celebrities also love the cutesy, adorable star-child. So when Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh said he wishes to play the father of Taimur Ali Khan on-screen, we were not surprised.

On Karan Johar’s chat show 'Koffee with Karan', Ranveer revealed which Khan he would like to work between Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan. He replied, “Can I choose another Khan? Taimur! When Taimur becomes an actor, I will play his father's role and he will be my budhape ka sahara.”

On the work front, Ranveer is currently shooting for his upcoming film ‘Simmba’. He is all set to tie the knot with ladylove Deepika Padukone at Lake Como in Italy on 14 and 15 November.

It was only recently that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor had requested the paparazzi to reduce media glare on Taimur so that he wouldn’t get habitual of the spotlight.