Tue October 30, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Israeli minister visits Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Israeli sports and culture minister Miiri Regev visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on Sunday.

Pictures of Ms Regev at the mosque, dressed in an abaya and loosely covering her hair, drew much attention on social media. In a Facebook post, accompanying a video of her being given a tour of the premises, Ms Regev said she was invited to visit the mosque by "an official representative of the UAE".

"Ending a moving and powerful visit to Abu Dhabi that brought a lot of respect and pride to the State of Israel," she said.

"I am glad that I was privileged to be the first senior Israeli figure to sign the guest book at the mosque. I chose to do so in Hebrew, out of a message of brotherhood and hope for peace between peoples."

