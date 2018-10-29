Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Sports

APP
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Javeria to lead Pakistan at ICC Women’s World T20

LAHORE: The PCB’s Women's National Selection Committee, headed by Jalaluddin, has selected 15-member squad of Pakistan Women's team for the upcoming ICC Women's World T20I in West Indies.

Javeria Wadood has been retained as the captain despite Bismah Maroof making a comeback in the squad, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board, here on Monday.

Bismah Maroof has voluntarily decided not to lead the side in the tournament after she recovered from an injury, he added.

Pakistan Women's team will feature in two warmup games against South Africa Women's team and Bangladesh Women's team on Nov 3 and 6, respectively.

"The national team will play their first match against Australia Women's team on Nov 9, 2018 at Providence Stadium, Providence," he said.

The selected players are: Javeria Wadood (Captain), Bibi Nahida, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Bismah Maroof, Omaima Sohail,Nida Rashid, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Sana Mir, Nashua Sundhu, Anum Amin, Natalia Parvaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Aiman Anwar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Cricketer Muhammad Abbas participates in traffic awareness campaign

Cricketer Muhammad Abbas participates in traffic awareness campaign
Sharma, Rayudu tons drive India to 377-5 in 4th ODI

Sharma, Rayudu tons drive India to 377-5 in 4th ODI
Anderson up to sixth as Nadal faces battle to stay top

Anderson up to sixth as Nadal faces battle to stay top
Svitolina climbs to fourth after Singapore triumph

Svitolina climbs to fourth after Singapore triumph
Load More load more

Spotlight

Visa gets denied, Pakistani filmmaker unable to collect award in India

Visa gets denied, Pakistani filmmaker unable to collect award in India
Najam Sethi serves legal notice to PCB

Najam Sethi serves legal notice to PCB
Indian cinema is for future generations, says Naseeruddin Shah

Indian cinema is for future generations, says Naseeruddin Shah
Sharma, Rayudu tons drive India to 377-5 in 4th ODI

Sharma, Rayudu tons drive India to 377-5 in 4th ODI

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York
Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30

Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30
Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage