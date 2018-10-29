Javeria to lead Pakistan at ICC Women’s World T20

LAHORE: The PCB’s Women's National Selection Committee, headed by Jalaluddin, has selected 15-member squad of Pakistan Women's team for the upcoming ICC Women's World T20I in West Indies.

Javeria Wadood has been retained as the captain despite Bismah Maroof making a comeback in the squad, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board, here on Monday.

Bismah Maroof has voluntarily decided not to lead the side in the tournament after she recovered from an injury, he added.

Pakistan Women's team will feature in two warmup games against South Africa Women's team and Bangladesh Women's team on Nov 3 and 6, respectively.

"The national team will play their first match against Australia Women's team on Nov 9, 2018 at Providence Stadium, Providence," he said.

The selected players are: Javeria Wadood (Captain), Bibi Nahida, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Bismah Maroof, Omaima Sohail,Nida Rashid, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Sana Mir, Nashua Sundhu, Anum Amin, Natalia Parvaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Aiman Anwar.