Mon October 29, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 29, 2018

Cricketer Muhammad Abbas participates in traffic awareness campaign

SIALKOT: Test cricketer and star fast bowler Muhammad Abbas on Monday kick-started traffic awareness campaign along with the traffic police at Kutchehry Chowk, Sialkot.

He distributed pamphlets among people to create awareness about traffic laws.

Abbas said that it was a responsibility of every citizen to obey the traffic laws. He appreciated the role of city traffic police in creating awareness in people.

DSP Traffic Mazhar Fareed said that people should wear helmet while riding motorbikes for safety.

