Mon October 29, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 29, 2018

Share

Sharma, Rayudu tons drive India to 377-5 in 4th ODI

MUMBAI: Dominant centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu powered India to an imposing 377 for five in the fourth one-day international against West Indies in Mumbai on Monday.

Sharma, who smashed 162, put on 211 runs for the third wicket with Rayudu, who made 100, after the hosts elected to bat first in their bid to take lead in the five-match series that is tied at 1-1.

The Caribbean bowlers tried to check India´s surge with two crucial wickets including skipper Virat Kohli for 16 following India´s brisk start.

Sharma put on 71 runs with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, who was the first to go off Keemo Paul for 38.

Kohli, who came into the game at the back of three successive centuries, was caught behind off paceman Kemar Roach. He has accumulated 420 runs in his four innings of the series so far.

Sharma, who made an unbeaten 152 in India´s opening win, then steadied the innings and soon counter attacked along with Rayudu to slowly take apart the West Indies bowling attack.

Sharma -- the only batsman to score three ODI double centuries -- got to his 21st century in just 98 deliveries as he raised his bat and kissed the team logo on his helmet.

He clobbered the bowlers to all parts of the ground, hitting 20 fours and 4 sixes during his 137-ball stay at the crease. It was Sharma´s seventh 150 plus score in ODIs.

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse finally got Sharma´s wicket as the batsman sliced the ball to short third-man and Chandrapaul Hemraj took an excellent catch.

Rayudu kept up the pace at one end to get to his third ODI century but was run out soon after reaching the three-figure mark.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his 23-run cameo and Kedar Jadhav´s unbeaten 16 off 7 deliveries added to West Indies´ misery.

